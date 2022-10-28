Primorsky Boulevard

Not Available

The events of the movie take place in the city of Odessa. A guy named Sasha sees a beautiful girl on the street and, following her, inadvertently causes a car crash. The driver of the car turns out to be none other than this girl's father, who is also a screenplay writer currently experiencing a writer's block. Instead of demanding money from Sasha for repairs to his vehicle, the writer makes Sasha tell him all the details of his new relationship with the girl he saw on the street, not knowing that this girl (Lena) is his own daughter. To make things more complex, Lena has a younger sister Dasha who begins to like Sasha.