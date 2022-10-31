A West suburb of Paris, a big park over the city, the Seine below, a hill in London, the tune of a dissonant melody, friendship, the shadow of these over listened British bands, forgotten faces, the color of memory. Mikhaël Hers' idiosyncratic hour-long Primrose Hill is the ultimate (sleep)walking-and-talking film, in which assorted young people drift around parks in the small hours, musing on favourite records and a lost London idyll.
|Stéphanie Daub-Laurent
|Joëlle
|Thibault Vinçon
|Xavier
|Jeanne Candel
|Sonia
|Alain Libolt
|Le pêre
|Mona Heftre
|La mêre
|Sophie Letourneur
|Sophie
View Full Cast >