Primus - Blame It On The Fish

In 2003, the eccentric rock band Primus returned from a four-year recording and touring hiatus with a new collection of material, ANIMALS SHOULD NOT ACT LIKE PEOPLE, and a supporting tour dubbed the Tour de Fromage. BLAME IT ON THE FISH documents the tour in typical Primus (i.e. weird) fashion with an appropriately bizarre collection of live-performance clips, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage, as well as bonus material that includes a "futuristic" mockumentary that reimagines the band 60 years into the future.