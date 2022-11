Not Available

This concert video presents Primus at its best at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom, playing the final show of its hugely successful 2004 Hallucino-Genetics tour. Serving up more than two hours of music, Primus defies expectations with such tunes as "American Life," "My Friend Fats," "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver," "My Name Is Mud" and more. The second half is a fan's delight, with the band playing their album "Frizzle Fry" in its entirety.