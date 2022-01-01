Not Available

Prince And The New Power Generation: Act I is the first part of a two-day US TV-special broadcast by ABC on 18 December 1992. The show was produced by Paisley Park Enterprises and broadcast as part of the ABC In Concert '91 series, followed by the The Ryde Dyvine TV-special on 19 December 1992. Act I is part documentary, part 'rock soap opera' and part video compilation. Like the 3 Chains O’ Gold home video released in 1994, it centers around the story of the 0(+> album, with some footage overlapping. Between (and through) the music videos for 2 Whom It May Concern, My Name Is Prince, Love 2 The 9’s, The Morning Papers, The Continental, Damn U and 7 the story is that of Prince slowly, but surely, falling in love with ‘princess Mayte'.