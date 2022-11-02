Not Available

Prince And The Pauper

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Family / Adventure - The story began in the 1860s in London, England. For as long as he could remember, twelve year old Tom Canty had dreamed of being a Prince. Whenever he was not begging for money for his cruel father, Tom played "being Prince" with his friends. Tom Canty and Prince Edward, the soon to be king, bear a striking resemblance to one another and decide to swap places. Unfortunately, the once innocent trick turns into a nightmare, and the Pauper and the Prince become desperate in their struggle to prove their real identity before it is too late and the Pauper is crowned King.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images