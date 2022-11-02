Prince And The Pauper

Not Available

Family / Adventure - The story began in the 1860s in London, England. For as long as he could remember, twelve year old Tom Canty had dreamed of being a Prince. Whenever he was not begging for money for his cruel father, Tom played "being Prince" with his friends. Tom Canty and Prince Edward, the soon to be king, bear a striking resemblance to one another and decide to swap places. Unfortunately, the once innocent trick turns into a nightmare, and the Pauper and the Prince become desperate in their struggle to prove their real identity before it is too late and the Pauper is crowned King.