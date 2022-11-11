Prince And The Revolution Syracuse And The World

Not Available

Prince And The Revolution: Live was the first Prince and the Revolution live concert released on Home Video format. The footage comes from a live broadcast of a Purple Rain Tour concert in Syracuse, on 30 March, 1985. Rock to the sounds of Prince in concert with titles such as "Let's Go Crazy," "Delirious," "1999," "Little Red Corvette," "Take Me With U," "Do Me, Baby," "Irresistible Bitch," "Possessed," "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore" and others. TRACKLIST Intro Let's Go Crazy Delirious 1999 Little Red Corvette Take Me With U Yankee Doodle - Interlude Do Me, Baby Irresistible Bitch Possessed How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore - Temptation Let's Pretend We're Married International Lover God Computer Blue Darling Nikki - Interlude The Beautiful Ones When Doves Cry I Would Die 4 U Baby I'm A Star Purple Rain