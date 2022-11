Not Available

Prince Dirk is a deformed guy with no arms or legs and a big nose who looks like a pecker and balls. He’s forced to suck a king’s dick, is glued to the groin of a eunuch who fucks harem girls, is captured by a lesbian pirate, is flushed down a toilet, and also happens to start a sexual revolution. In a world of far-out cartoons, it may be the most far-outtest.