On June 4, 1981 Prince staged a concert at Théâtre Le Palace in the City Of Lights. The show featured seven of the eight songs that appeared on the 1980 LP Dirty Mind as well as a few off his 1979 self-titled LP. The lineup in Paris included André Cymone on bass, Dez Dickerson on guitar, Bobby Z on drums and Doctor Fink and Lisa Coleman on keyboards, as well as Prince, in various stages of undress, playing guitar and handling lead vocals.