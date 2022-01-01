Prince: Live at the Aladdin Las Vegas

Not Available

Live at the Aladdin Las Vegas is a 2003 direct to video film of Prince in concert at the Aladdin Theatre for the Performing Arts. The concert was recorded December 12, 2002, and features several notable cover versions, an unreleased song and touches on some of his rarely performed backlog of material. Special guests included former band associates, Eric Leeds and Sheila E., funk legends Maceo Parker and Greg Boyer, as well as Nikka Costa. The soundcheck contains an excerpt of "The Rainbow Children" from the album of the same name and "Nagoya" from C-Note.