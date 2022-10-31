Not Available

Prince: Lovesexy Live

  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Granada Television

Lovesexy Live was the fifth Prince home video to be released and second live concert released on Home Video format. It was first released on 2 cassettes under the name of "Lovesexy Live 1" and "Lovesexy Live 2" in Europe. Confusingly Vol.1 contained the latter part of the concert, while Vol.2 contained the first part. The concert was later re-released as Lovesexy Live on one cassette (of 127 minutes) and on laserdisc.

Cast

Sheila E.Drums
Levi Seacer Jr.Bass
Miko WeaverGuitar
Dr. FinkKeyboards
Boni BoyerKeyboards
Eric LeedsSaxophone/Flute

