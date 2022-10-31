Prince: Lovesexy Live

Not Available

Lovesexy Live was the fifth Prince home video to be released and second live concert released on Home Video format. It was first released on 2 cassettes under the name of "Lovesexy Live 1" and "Lovesexy Live 2" in Europe. Confusingly Vol.1 contained the latter part of the concert, while Vol.2 contained the first part. The concert was later re-released as Lovesexy Live on one cassette (of 127 minutes) and on laserdisc.