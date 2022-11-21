Prince: Montreux Jazz Festival (Early Show)

Not Available

The early show from 07/18/2009. Tracklist: 01. When Eye Lay My Hands On U 02. Little Red Corvette 03. Somewhere Here On Earth 04. When The Lights Go Down 05. Willing And Able 06. Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U Anymore 07. She Spoke 2 Me 08. Drum Solo By John Blackwel l 09. Love Like Jazz 10. All This Love 11. Empty Room 12. Elixer 13. In A Large Room With No Light 14. Curtain Call 15. Insatiable 16. Prince Introduces Band Members 17. Scandalous 18. The Beautiful Ones 19. Nothing Compares 2 U 20. Epilogue