Prince: Montreux Jazz Festival (Late Show)

Not Available

The late show from 07/18/2007. Tracklist: 01. Prince Introduces Band Members 02. When Eye Lay My Hands On U 03. Stratus (Long Portion) 04. Drum Solo By John Blackwell 05. Stratus (Short Version) 06. All Shook Up [Elvis Presley] 07. Peach 08. Spanish Castle Magic 09. When You Were Mine 10. Little Red Corvette 11. Somewhere Here On Earth 12. She Spoke 2 Me 13. Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U Anymore 14. Love Like Jazz 15. All The Critics Love U In Montreux - Housequake 16. Break 17. In A Large Room With No Light 18. Purple Rain 19. Epilogue