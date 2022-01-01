Prince: Montreux Like Jazz

Not Available

A two-DVD set of Prince at the 2009 Montreux Jazz Festival that serves as a reminder for those that forgot, Prince is still one of, if not the, greatest live musician alive. This set captures both of the shows performed on July 18, 2009 in a stunning pro-shot video. The quality is good enough for an official release, of which one was talked about and planned before Prince once again dropped the ball on preserving his musical legacy. It's absolutely asinine that this was not released to the world, it's that good. So Prince once again misses out on giving his fans what they want and leaves it to the bootleggers to do it right.