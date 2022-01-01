Prince - Musicology (Live In Los Angeles)

Not Available

Musicology Live 2004ever was a 2004 tour by Prince in North America to promote his Musicology album. The tour lasted from 27 March – 9 September 2004 and covered 96 dates throughout the United States and Canada, fetching a significant profit for Prince. It was attended by 1.47 million people in 2004, and was the top grossing tour of 2004 taking in $87.4 million Also, it involves Prince schooling people to back in the day music.This tour is also family-friendly along with the One Nite Alone...Tour. There are clean lyrics and no explicit ones.The tour is R&B themed along with soul, rock, funk, and pop. Rose Ann Dimalanta is also another touring keyboardist and vocalist for this tour. Candy Dulfer is also the comic foil for this tour though she plays saxophone and lends her vocal talents.