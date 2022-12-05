Prince of Dreams

Not Available

Erik was born as a girl but always felt like a boy. As an 18-year-old, he began the process of gender reassignment. This is where ‘Dream Prince’ starts too. Shot over a full 10 years and with no filter. Isolation, bullying and anxiety have followed Erik throughout his life, while he has struggled with recognition from his surroundings and himself. Now he is 27 years old and decides to go on a pilgrimage to the end of the world, the Camino de Finisterrae, to finally find peace with himself. With his beloved girlfriend Martyna as a guardian angel, the journey forces Erik to confront the demons of the past. Jessica Nettelbladt’s trustful portrait tackles a difficult topic with seriousness but also with warmth, humour and love. A film about identity, mental health and healing, which goes beyond Erik’s own story.