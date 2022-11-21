Not Available

The entrance to a men's toilet in an underground pedestrian passage in Vienna. Church bells are heard in the distance. In a merciless editing rhythm, anonymous men are brought ever closer to the opaque glass door, in rhythmic stanzas they are stucked ever deeper inside the room one can't see into. In between there are photos from a pornographic magazine, in which a tattooed Saviour is placed in a direct connection with the sexual intercourse between two men - all to the sounds of ghastly brass band music. Prince of Peace is written under the Redeemer's face.