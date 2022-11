Not Available

Moses, a Hebrew baby, is found amongst the bulrushes by the Pharaoh's daughter. Aaron, Moses stepbrother, resents Moses who grows up the more sensible and likeable of the two and who was always the favourite of their grandfather, the Pharaoh. When Moses is given the task of leading his people to the promised land by his God, he creates havoc and brings plagues on the Pharaoh and the Egyptians who try to thwart his progress.