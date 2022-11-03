Prince: Rave un2 the Year 2000

Not Available

"Rave un2 the year 2000" celebrates the joy of life as PRINCE performs music from his critically acclaimed album Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic, as well as selections from his vault of smash hits and pop classics. Filmed at Paisley Park Studio in Minneapolis, where a multi-piece band, including legendary bass player Larry Graham and members of the Family Stone, join Prince in this spectacular historic event. Special guests include Lenny Kravitz, Rosie Gaines, Maceo Parker George Clinton, Morris Day and The Time.