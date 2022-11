Not Available

Prince Teñoso who is exiled by his father, the king after freeing the pitiful giant from jail. In gratitude, the giant gives Teñoso a magic handkerchief that can tame animals and can give him his wishes. As a beggar, Teñoso is despised by the princes, the king's soon-to-be sons-in-law, but eventually is recognized as the hero responsible for curing the king's illness, and winning the king's battles against the moors.