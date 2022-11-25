Prince William & Prince Harry: The Next Royal Generation

Not Available

They are the heirs to a thousand years of Royal history; inheritors of all the privileges and responsibilities of the modern monarchy – a monarchy they must take into the new Millennium. Yet William and Harry are also ordinary young men from a broken home who have come to terms with the devastating loss of their mother. Knowing they were destined always to be in the public eye, Diana was determined that her children would have the happiest possible childhood both at home and in the exercise of their royal duties. Even throughout her dark years she somehow managed to be both the nation's idol and the ideal carer for her sons. From their earliest years, William and Harry have lived unusually enriched lives, experiencing a world unseen by earlier royal children and meeting people from every level of society – from the most privileged to the most deprived.