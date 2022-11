Not Available

Marem a Senegalese dancer girl 14 years to emigrate to Europe, and Sonia, a Spanish dancer attracted by the magic of Africa, are linked by Pap Ndiaye, father and husband of Sonia Marem. Neither Sonia Africa is like dreaming (Pap Ndiaye has two women) or Europe is like dreaming Marem (no children on the streets and there is also poverty).