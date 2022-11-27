Not Available

The execution of Nicholas II and his family gave rise to one of the most mysterious questions in Russian history. Did Princess Anastasia manage to escape? Anna Anderson spent her life trying to prove her royal origin. Would modern science put an end to this story? Memories of witnesses, historical documents, genetic analysis, and the letters of Anastasia-Anna Anderson will bring the viewer to the era of terrible shocks in Russia and disclose the secret of the daughter of Emperor Nicholas II.