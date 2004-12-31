A woman gets killed in a department store. No one imagines this could lead to serial murders, but two days after the first murder, another homicide occurs. A woman is suffocated to death and the only evidence left at the crime scene is a sticker of the cartoon character "Princess Aurora". A veteran detective OH suspects an attractive and lively woman named JUNG Soon-jung as the murderer. However, he does not tell anyone -not even his partner- that Jung also happens to be his ex-wife. Again and again, the Princess Aurora sticker is found... each with a dead body.
|Moon Sung-keun
|Oh Sung-ho
|Kwon Oh-joong
|Detective Jung
|Hyun Young
|Choi Sin-ok
|Kim Yong-geon
|Na Jae-geun
|Park Hyo-joon
|Jang Myung-gil
|Jang Hyun-sung
|Kim Woo-taek
