Princess Ball Gown

Not Available

Wedding rituals grounded on non-verbal social agreements represent the perception of society in general. Wedding dress is a symbolic part of these rituals. The process that a wedding dress has went through can be considered as an embodiment of the formation of women identity in society. Like most of the women, wedding dressmakers also dream of being a princess once they wear their wedding dress. On the other hand, dressmakers are certainly aware of the fact that they promote the already existing image of women in society because of their job. While they also recognise the truth is way different.