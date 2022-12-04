Not Available

A veteran actress, writer and essayist "T" (86 years old) becomes a recipient of the Medal of Honor of the Order of the Rising Sun. She receives several interviews to be aired in a special TV broadcast dedicated to her. She is also requested to be an editorial supervisor for a mid-length film called Princess Betrayal, which they will air during the broadcast, as its main character was modeled after "T." At an interview, she is handed a DVD of this film, yet on her return home, she throws it down onto the train tracks, feeling disgust for the film which was created based on what she has recounted in her essay about her experiences during the war.