1994

Princess Caraboo

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • History

Release Date

September 15th, 1994

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Bristol, England, early 19th century. A beautiful young stranger who speaks a weird language is tried for the crime of begging. But when a man claims that he can translate her dialect, it is understood that the woman is a princess from a far away land. She is then welcomed by a family of haughty aristocrats that only wants to heighten their prestige. However, the local reporter is not at all convinced she is what she claims to be and investigates. Is Caraboo really a princess?

Cast

Phoebe CatesPrincess Caraboo / Mary Baker
Kevin KlineFrixos
Stephen ReaGutch
John LithgowProfessor Wilkinson
Wendy HughesMrs. Worrall
Kate AshfieldElla

