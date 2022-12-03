Princess Collection

Not Available

5 Enchanted Fairy Tales! Cinderella A tale about a beautiful and kindhearted ragamuffin who lives with her greedy stepmother and two selfish stepsisters and charms a handsome prince when her fairy godmother sends her to the royal ball. Snow White The loveliest girl in all the land is hated by her wicked stepmother, who will stop at nothing to destroy her, but seven funny little dwarves become her happy new family. The Little Mermaid A fun-loving mermaid is enchanted with all things human. Disregarding her father s order to stay away from the world above the sea, she swims to the surface and, in a raging storm, rescues the prince of her dreams. The Little Princess Eleven-year-old Sarah lives in an boarding school run by the spiteful and scheming Miss Minchin, who cruelly starves Sarah and forces her to work day and night. Pocahontas A spirited tale about how a young girl bridged the gap between two cultures and changed history through friendship and compassion.