Not Available

Princess D

  • Science Fiction
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

review by LoveHkFilm.com: Joker (Daniel Wu) is a computer programmer working on a 3-D adventure game starring a virtual idol. Stuck for inspiration, he ends up finding it in Ling (Angelica Lee Sum-Kit AKA: Sinjie), a bartender at a dance club. While in a drug-induced stupor, Joker imagines Ling to be the perfect image of his virtual girl. He's immediately smitten, but more important, he now has a model for his virtual heroine: Princess D.

Cast

Angelica LeeLing
Daniel WuJoker
Edison ChenKid
Pat HaLing's mother
Jonathan Lee Chung-ShingLing's father
Anthony WongJoker's father

View Full Cast >

Images