Princess Diana: The Quiet Revolution

No one in history has ever been so universally adored as Diana, Princess of Wales. In her short life she captivated the world with her beauty, charm and limitless compassion. She challenged the century old tradition of stoic Royal silence and brought a Queen and her people closer than ever before. The legacy of the people’s princess still lives on two decades after her tragic and sudden death. It was her love of life, of people, of those less fortunate and of her children that saw her lead a quiet but powerful revolution that changed the British royal family, forever.