'Princess Eun Hwa' is a story about an ancient Korean young princess who constantly falls in love with princes from different kingdoms of her fantasies. Whereas in reality, she is forced by her evil uncle to be a prostitute with immoral men from different countries. The relationship between her and her uncle reflects Stockholm syndrome. In addition, It is a dark fairy tale with lots of metaphor and symbolism. In the end, the story of this girl will touch the hearts of audiences because of her tragic life experiences.