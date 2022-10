Not Available

In an enchanted kingdom, Princess Fairy Lillifee rules creating beauty and spreading goodness wherever she goes. Together with her best friend, Pupsi pork, she flies all over her kingdom, leaving behind a magical trail: clouds of pink butterflies and twinkling stars. She soon discovers that not everyone is happy. Many complain about the antics of some fairies. If things don't change, the farm goblins, fishermen elves and mermaids will leave the enchanted kingdom.