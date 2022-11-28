Princess of the Row

Not Available

Bouncing around the sometimes abusive foster care system for most of her life, 12-year-old Alicia Willis ditches school to visit her military veteran father, Sgt. Beaumont 'Bo' Willis, who lives on the streets of Los Angeles' skid row and suffers from PTSD. In spite of the caring effort of her assigned family services worker, Alicia wants no part of being placed in yet another foster home, so decides to escape out of Los Angeles with her father. Chased by police, social services, foster parents, and the worst kind of people that LA streets can dredge up, Alicia must rely on her tenacious drive and creative wits to navigate the unforgiving streets of skid row, just to make her one dream a reality: to live with her father.