The diabolical Ratam (Paul Reis) takes over the planet Antar, after the death of the emperor, and orders that all children be enslaved. Always kept within the palace, Princess Xeron (Xuxa) believes that the people of her kingdom are happy. Meanwhile, outside, the princes Mussaim (Mussum) Dedeon (Dede Santana) and Zacaling (Zacarias) join the Nameless Knight (Renato Aragão), so that together they can defeat Ratam.