Princess Yang Kwei Fei

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw and Sons

In eighth century China, the Emperor is grieving over the death of his wife. The Yang family wants to provide the Emperor with a consort so that they may consolidate their influence over the court. General An Lushan finds a distant relative working in their kitchen whom they groom to present to the Emperor. The Emperor falls in love with her and she becomes the Princess Yang Kwei-fei. The Yangs are then appointed important ministers, though An Lushan is not given the court position he covets. The ministers misuse their power so much that there is a popular revolt against all the Yangs, fueled by An Lushan.

Cast

Machiko KyôPrincess Yang Kwei-fei
Masayuki MoriEmperor Xuan Zong
Sô YamamuraAn Lushan
Eitarô ShindôKao Li-hsi
Eitarô OzawaYang Kuo-chung
Haruko SugimuraPrincess Yen-chun

Images