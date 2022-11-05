Prinsesse for en dag

Not Available

17 -year-old May will by crook career on " the boards " - she will show that she can sing and have talent - and in its endeavors sticking her " a spoke in the wheel" for many. Several are the hardships she exposes its surroundings , to reach his goal. Although the whole thing is a joke - it becomes pretty " serious " when she torpedoing - with a bull's-eye - an engagement , then the " blow up " and with it, the economic basis of the Danish Advertising Television - the film is! But everything ends well - as befits - engagement and øresund television rescued .