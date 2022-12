Not Available

A year after she celebrated the 30th anniversary of her debut, Priscilla Chan returns with HiFi self-cover album Evolve! Working with Joseph Ip, Priscilla offers up new interpretations of some of her favorite songs, including "Foolish Girl," "Come Back," "Late Night Old Film" and "Night Flight." This edition includes the album in Blu-ray audio format as well as six live performance videos and three music videos. This version of the album can only be played on a Blu-ray player.