Prison à domicile

    Leonie Koutcharev, a top civil servant at the Ministry of Interior, proposes an ideal solution to the problem of overpopulated prisons: put model prisoners in the homes of carefully screened families. Jules and Norma Klarh, a childless couple, expect to receive an inoffensive juvenile delinquent but end up with the psychopath Marcus Steckner in their suburban home. The film centers on social criticism of the gap between reality and the bureaucratic assumptions of what reality should be.

