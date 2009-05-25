Prison Break: The Final Break

The movie covers the events which occurred in between the downfall of The Company, and the finale of the series, Prison Break. It details the arrest and incarceration of Sara Tancredi (Sarah Wayne Callies), the final escape plan which Michael devises for Sara. It also reveals the ultimate fate of Gretchen Morgan (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe).
|Sarah Wayne Callies
|Sara Tancredi
|Dominic Purcell
|Lincoln Burrows
|Jodi Lyn O'Keefe
|Gretchen Morgan
|Amaury Nolasco
|Fernando Sucre
|Robert Knepper
|Theodore 'T-Bag' Bagwell
|William Fichtner
|Alex Mahone
