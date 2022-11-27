Not Available

Prison Circle

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

out of frame

It took Kaori Sakagami six years to receive permission for shooting her documentary in a Japanese prison. In a unique project, a limited number of inmates can participate in a therapeutic circle in order to understand the mental and social conditions of their behavior. Even after being released from prison, former inmates are supported by psychologists and social workers. What is remarkable in the process: the inmates learn to support each other and to open up toward the experiences of others.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images