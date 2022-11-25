Prison Heat

Not Available

After murdering her husband, Linda (Carter Cruise), is sent to prison. She's placed in a cell with Hope (Ana Foxxx) an older inmate. With the help of Hope, Linda feels more secure, especially at night when Eleanor (Sinn Sage), the heartless warden, does her night rounds. On top of it, she has to deal with the prison bully Elvira (Alison Ray) and Bette (Serene Siren), the prison doctor who exchanges sexual favors for protection. Can you expect anything else from the criminal system? The heat rises when all the girls end up together at night, with the exception that in prison no one can hear you moan.