Prison Sans Barreaux (Prison Without Bars) takes place in a private correctional institution for young women. Annie Duchaux stars as Yvonne, the new director of the institution, who is of the opinion that her charges will respond better to kindness than brutality. One who benefits greatly from Yvonne's progressive policies is an inmate named Nelly (Corinne Luchaire), who transforms from a hardened sociopath to a useful member of society. Alas, this triumph proves to have its price when Nelly falls in love with Yvonne's doctor fiancé (Roger Duchesne). Handled with subtlety rather than sensationalism, Prison Sans Barreaux remains one of the better "girls in jail" efforts.