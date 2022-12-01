Prisoner in Kimono

Not Available

More than 70 years have passed since the end of world war II, but a peace Treaty has not yet been signed between Russia and Japan. While the diplomats decide, ordinary citizens will hold their peace talks: the Russian, the granddaughter of the head of the pow camp, and the Japanese, the son of a pow who was in this camp. They met in the Khabarovsk territory, where this Stalinist camp was located. On the way, they told each other about how their ancestors were involved in the world war, about where they met the end of this war, about their wives and children… Can they come to an agreement? There's so much that separates them…