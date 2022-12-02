Not Available

Kenneth Anger plays a "chosen adolescent" who is elected to be sent on a trip to Mars in a rocket. He awakes in a Martian maze only to find that he not the first to arrive from Earth, as evidenced by the human bones littered about. Although circulated on 16 mm through 1967, Anger then withdrew Prisoner of Mars. It is possible that the film no longer exists, but it may be among a few extant titles that Anger has stated he prefers not to show. This science-fiction drama was particularly interesting, as it was a structured as a serial chapter, and made use of miniatures and models.