Visible from the sky scrapers of San Fransisco's financial district, Bayview is a deadly ghetto. Most of the young people here won't live to see their 25th birthday. At the age of 12, Devin Melvin was already armed and dangerous, but at age of 16 he has traded his gun for a camera and documents life inside one of America's deadliest ghettos. Prisoners of the Ghetto (2006) is a documentary TV-film by writer/director Walter Tauber.