Stress is the most common mental health problem in North America, surpassing even rates of depression. Panic attacks, discomfort, persistent thoughts, isolation. Those who suffer from anxiety cannot live their lives to the fullest and sometimes sink into insurmountable grief. Are we experiencing more stress at the beginning of the 21st century than ever before? How can we deal with it? "Prisoners of Anxiety" opens a window into the experience and journey of intense stress.