Prithvi Kumar is an honest young IAS Officer who works as District Commissioner for Bellary District. His main aim is to eradicate the ongoing corruption in the District and stick to his principles: honesty and corruption-free administration. Once he takes office, he discovers that the people of the area are daily drinking contaminated water that is polluted by unstoppable illegal mining companies. He notices that people fall ill due to the polluted water and foresees the future may be very critical if the people continue to have the same water for drinking. His mission is to find out the reason behind the polluted water. He seizes all illegal mining companies around Bellary with no mercy. As a result, Bellary Mining Lords try to kill him. How Prithvi reacts to Bellary Mining Lords conspiracy, even dare to question Government's decision and be successful in his mission against illegal mining companies is the further story of the film.