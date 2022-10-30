Not Available

The story of Mark a tech savvy college student who creates a cutting edge spyware app that allows him to remote view any cell phone in New York City. He begins to invade the privacy of hundreds of New Yorkers remotely via the 'Privacy App' he has just developed, but then spots a beautiful and mysterious girl, named Alexis whom he begins to spy on. She appears to be looking for someone, while at the same time is being sought after by a shadowy figure. Mark is drawn into her world and has his best friend Toby contact her when she is in need of an apartment. Alexis moves into Mark's building where Mark and her meet and fall in love. But their romance is quickly dispersed, when Alexis' dark past catches up with her, entangling Mark in a web of murder, political intrigue and privacy invasion.