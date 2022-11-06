Private Affairs

Not Available

Tamaki is reunited with her wayward brother Yoichi when he rescues her from a gang-bang by three hoodlums. Then Yoichi seduces Yuni the daughter of his sister's boss, and they run away with a million yen from the till. Tamaki's former husband visits her as a customer but he still can't get it up so she has to keep on working. Yoichi and Yumi come home to face the music with all their money gone. Toshiro the massage parlor operator has his hoodlums run the boy out of town, and since he isn't Yumi's real father he gets ready to seduce her himself. Just as Toshiro is taking the frightened Yumi into a room, there's a yell of "Fire!" and people start running. Yumi gets away. Tamaki, with her fire whistle in hand, smiles as she leads Toshiro to bed.