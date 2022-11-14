Not Available

Private Black Label 1: That\'$ Life

    That's Life is a big bucks porno production filmed in Bora-Bora, Las Vegas & Paris, and follows the life of a bored but over sexed Parisian postman who wins the lottery and meets the girl of his fantasies. Greed and lust lead him down a path of orgasmic highs and painful, unimaginable lows. Directed by the master of porn, Pierre Woodman, "That's Life", is a compelling classic and a perfect example of retro-hardcore, driven by a dynamic script full of knee trembling sex scenes including up close anal and double penetrations and featuring among other beauties, the delectable Katja Kean who has the body of a tanned goddess. What would you do if you came into more than 10 million dollars and then lost it again? "C'est la vie" as the French say.

